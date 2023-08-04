More dangerous heat on Saturday, but rain chances are increasing this weekend.

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be another south Mississippi scorcher with highs topping out around 101° once again. Heat Indices will be between 110-115°. Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning, but hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon.

Expect more of the same for your Sunday. Skies will start out sunny, but hit-or-miss thunderstorms will fire up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 90s with Heat Indices will be between 110-115°.

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 90s.

We’ll finally get relief from the heat next week as rain chances continue to grow. Scattered Thunderstorms will be possible for the first half of next week, which will bring our highs back down into the mid to low 90s by next Tuesday and next Wednesday!

