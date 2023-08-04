Win Stuff
Laurel man arrested after search warrant executed early Friday morning

During the search, investigators seized approximately 28.9 grams of powder cocaine and 2 grams of crack cocaine in 11 rocks. It is being tested for possible fentanyl.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was taken into custody after an early Friday morning search warrant was executed and officials seized more than an ounce of powder cocaine along with a couple of grams of crack cocaine.

Laurel Police Department narcotics investigators executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Jefferson Street in Laurel at 4 a.m. Friday in reference to drug activity.

During the search, investigators seized approximately 28.9 grams of powder cocaine and 2 grams of crack cocaine in 11 rocks. It is being tested for possible fentanyl.

LPD Capt. Michael Reaves said 42-year-old Derrick Grace was arrested.

Grace is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church, Reaves said.

Derrick Grace, 42, of Laurel.
Derrick Grace, 42, of Laurel.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Grace also had two arrest warrants from another agency issued for contempt of court, according to the Jones County inmate roster.

Reaves said Grace was out on bond on pending, unrelated drug charges.

Grace is expected to make an appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Sunday.

Investigator Michelle Howell was the lead investigator in this case.

This was the second search warrant executed by LPD this week. On Tuesday, a search warrant resulted in the location of approximately 18 grams of fentanyl.

The cases are not believed to be related.

Reaves said Grace’s arrest came as a direct result of citizen complaints in the neighborhood.

Anybody with information about any criminal activity may contact LPD at (601)-425-4711 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867 (STOP).

