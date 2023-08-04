Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Kamara speaks out for first time since Vegas fight: ‘It was poor judgment’

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara spoke to members of the media for the first time since he was involved in a fight outside of a Las Vegas nightclub the night before the 2022 Pro Bowl game.

Kamara was excused from practice on Wednesday to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to give his side of the story, which he said has been hanging over him like a dark cloud.

“I know that’s not protocol, but he gave me the opportunity and I took it,” Kamara said after practice on Friday (Aug. 4). “It went well. I think we got accomplished what we needed to get accomplished.”

He expressed his remorsefulness, saying he embarrassed the team, the league, the city, himself, and his family. He mentioned that in being a role model for young children, he’s not proud of making the choices that landed him in the predicament.

“It’s a tough ordeal to be in,” he explained. “I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured. Poor judgment on my end. Definitely a bad decision. But I’m a man - everything I’ve ever done in my life I’ve stood on and I can take accountability for. I can say I’m wrong. I was completely wrong.”

Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million in damages.(WVUE)

Kamara said he’s done his best over the last 18 months to keep the legal drama away from the team.

“I’ll be lying if I said it wasn’t tough. I lost a lot throughout this ordeal,” he continued. “I’m definitely not looking for any pity. Not looking for someone to give me a pat on the back and say ‘it’s okay.’ I know what I did. I know what I was involved in. I definitely take responsibility and that’s part of being a man and growing. From here, I got to make the right decisions and make the right choices.”

Kamara pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge and settled a civil lawsuit filed by the victim, Darnell Greene, for an undisclosed amount of money out of court.

See also: Dash camera video shows Alvin Kamara moments after Las Vegas nightclub fight

The NFL has been waiting for the legal proceedings to play out before handing down any disciplines. Analysts suggest he could face up to a four-game suspension. League policy requires at least a six-game suspension for any player found guilty of felony charges, which Kamara avoided.

“Now, let’s talk football because I’m back,” he concluded.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty Breazeale, 49, Laurel., will serve 25 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder.
Jones Co. man sentenced to 30 years for second-degree murder
Three days after informing his employer that he was going to retire, Paul Bashaw scratched off...
Man wins $1 million lottery prize days after telling employer he was retiring
Both Delatte, 31, (left) and Brady, 38, (right), are being charged with grand larceny in the...
2 arrested for stealing 3-ton A/C unit from Runnelstown home
John Gage, 36, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance...
LPD investigators locate fentanyl after executing search warrant
A 19-year-old student-athlete at Jones College was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with...
Jones College student-athlete arrested on campus for carrying gun

Latest News

FILE - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara warms up for the team's NFL football game...
Alvin Kamara suspended for 3 games for Las Vegas fight
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Cam Jordan reaches 2-year extension with Saints
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig) || (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Former Southern Miss, Ole Miss players catch first NFL passes of 2023 preseason
Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas nightclub attack
Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal on lesser charge in Vegas nightclub attack