Columbia PD officers among those certified as human trafficking investigators

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia police officer is one of more than two dozen law officers from across Mississippi who just participated in training to investigate human trafficking.

Officer Zachary Rodney participated in training that took place on the Gulf Coast in July.

The training was offered by Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office as part of her “Be the Solution” campaign.

Twenty-eight officers were part of that week-long training.

Several other Columbia police officers have been certified as trafficking investigators by the AG’s office.

“It’s definitely something that I’m passionate about,” Rodney said. “That and narcotics and they co-exist together.

“I was pleased with opportunity to be sent down there for the training and I’m excited to apply those tools.”

The attorney general’s office has training nearly 320 officers in human trafficking investigation since the “Be the Solution” campaign was launched.

“We try to send as many officers as we can to that training, because the more you have certified to investigate human trafficking, the more cases that we can find and solve, because human trafficking is a big deal,” said Lt. Justin Porter, a major crimes investigator with the Columbia Police Department.

