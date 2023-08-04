Busy month for Powers Fire & Rescue with 53 emergency calls

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - July was a busy month for emergency responders in the Powers community.

In total, firefighters and medical responders with Powers Fire & Rescue responded to 53 emergency incidents from July 1 to July 31. The incidents breakdown is as follows:

Emergency Medical: 39

Vehicle Crashes: 8

Structure Fires: 4

Hazard (Natural Gas Leak): 1

Hazard (Tree In Roadway) 1

Powers Fire & Rescue team is an all-volunteer crew that serves the residents of the Powers community in Jones County. They also provide automatic aid and mutual aid emergency services to other agencies in the county.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.