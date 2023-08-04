Win Stuff
Busy month for Powers Fire & Rescue with 53 emergency calls

Powers Fire & Rescue - Jones County
Powers Fire & Rescue - Jones County(Powers Fire & Rescue)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - July was a busy month for emergency responders in the Powers community.

In total, firefighters and medical responders with Powers Fire & Rescue responded to 53 emergency incidents from July 1 to July 31. The incidents breakdown is as follows:

  • Emergency Medical: 39
  • Vehicle Crashes: 8
  • Structure Fires: 4
  • Hazard (Natural Gas Leak): 1
  • Hazard (Tree In Roadway) 1

Powers Fire & Rescue team is an all-volunteer crew that serves the residents of the Powers community in Jones County. They also provide automatic aid and mutual aid emergency services to other agencies in the county.

