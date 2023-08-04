Breakdown of constable duties in Mississippi

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With elections only a few days away, you are sure to have seen signs of candidates running for constable.

If you are like many in the Pine Belt, you may be asking yourself, “What exactly is a constable?”

Thursday, we found one and asked him about his daily routines.

“So my day-to-day consists of mainly serving all justice court summons for the district,” Lamar County District 2 Constable Chance Curry said.

That could involve writs, such as warrants or subpoenas, and constables can even help if someone owes a person up to $3,500.

The constable also will likely be the person to answer the call about a negligent renter.

“We also handle a lot of the warrant removals to get people out of their houses or apartments if they fail to pay in accordance to their contract,” Curry said.

In addition to his court duties, people are often curious about other aspects of his job, Curry said.

“The number one thing people ask is “Are you law enforcement?” he said.

The answer?

“Yes we are,” Curry said.

While constables typically use their own vehicles, they can equip their rides with blue lights.

“We can write tickets,” Curry said. “We can make arrests. We can do investigations if need be.”

Curry has been constable since 2012, and says the position has been a great way to stay in touch with the community.

