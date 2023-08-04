Bassfield man sentenced to more than 13 years for possession with intent to distribute meth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Bassfield man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jamario Myers, 26, was sentenced to 160 months in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, from December 2019 through February 2020, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents conducted an investigation into the sale of meth in the Bassfield area by Myers.

During that time, Myers was monitored and surveilled allegedly distributing methamphetamine from his shed behind his residence. His meth sale reportedly happened throughout Jefferson Davis County.

Myers was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 23, 2022. He later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth.

The case was investigated by the DEA and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Erica Rose and Shundral Cole.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.

