Bassfield man sentenced to more than 13 years for intending to sell meth

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Bassfield man was sentenced to 160 months, more than 13 years, in prison for intending to sell meth.

Jamario Myers, 26, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg for the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, from December 2019 through February 2020, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents conducted an investigation into the sale of meth in the Bassfield area by Myers.

During that time, Myers was monitored and surveilled allegedly distributing meth from his shed behind his residence. His methamphetamine sale reportedly happened throughout Jefferson Davis County.

Myers was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 23, 2022. He later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth.

The case was investigated by the DEA and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Erica Rose and Shundral Cole.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.

