08/04 Ryan’s “Last Back to School” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re in for another hot one as we see the last Pine Belt students heading back to school for the new year! We celebrated by hanging out at South Jones High School with the band during Sunrise, getting an early “school spirit” start to the day. It didn’t take long to start sweating out there though as with a warmer “low” near 78 and the steadily climbing humidity is still trending upwards and will continue to over the weekend. Yesterday did hit 100 in Hattiesburg as expected, and this afternoon will likely end up the hottest day of the week by one degree at 101, but as we all know it’s really what it “feels like” that causes most of the danger and discomfort. It will fluctuate a bit by location based on shade, cloud cover positioning (there won’t be much, but a lucky area or two might see a short lived shadow), and eventually low afternoon rain chances; but overall expect a consistently high heat index in the neighborhood of 105-115 degrees. The higher values are expected in the north and western sides of the Pine Belt where the upper level support is, but everywhere will be dangerously hot so please continue that heat safety...particularly if you’ll be marching in a band later (looking at you Band of Braves)!

Temperatures eventually trend down as we head into next week and rain chances rise. We’ll see some very spotty activity as early as this afternoon/evening, but it gets more frequent as we approach Tuesday. That’s looking like our rainiest day with chances between 40-60% as a front passes by, but don’t expect any significantly cooler or drier air after...highs still trend above average and that humidity isn’t going anywhere....

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.