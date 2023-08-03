Win Stuff
WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

On Thursday, Football Night in America is set to broadcast from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on NBC. Following that, the NFL Hall of Fame Game: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets will broadcast from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., also on NBC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6, on NBC and ABC.SeriesSeries

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTimes
NBC Sports Specials: World Swimming Championships12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
NASCAR: Xfinity Series: Michigan2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
SundayTimes
IndyCar: Nashville11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Motor Sports: MotoGP: British GP2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
NBC Sports Specials: USA Gymnastics Championships - U.S. Classic3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTimes
Premier Lacrosse League: Archers vs. Atlas2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
SundayTimes
Premier Lacrosse League: Redwoods vs. Chaos12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
WNBA Presented by Google: Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

