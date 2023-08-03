WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
On Thursday, Football Night in America is set to broadcast from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on NBC. Following that, the NFL Hall of Fame Game: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets will broadcast from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., also on NBC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6, on NBC and ABC.SeriesSeries
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Times
|NBC Sports Specials: World Swimming Championships
|12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
|NASCAR: Xfinity Series: Michigan
|2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|IndyCar: Nashville
|11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|Motor Sports: MotoGP: British GP
|2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|NBC Sports Specials: USA Gymnastics Championships - U.S. Classic
|3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Times
|Premier Lacrosse League: Archers vs. Atlas
|2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Premier Lacrosse League: Redwoods vs. Chaos
|12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
|WNBA Presented by Google: Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
|2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.