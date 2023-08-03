WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

On Thursday, Football Night in America is set to broadcast from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on NBC. Following that, the NFL Hall of Fame Game: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets will broadcast from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., also on NBC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6, on NBC and ABC.SeriesSeries

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Times NBC Sports Specials: World Swimming Championships 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. NASCAR: Xfinity Series: Michigan 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday Times IndyCar: Nashville 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Motor Sports: MotoGP: British GP 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. NBC Sports Specials: USA Gymnastics Championships - U.S. Classic 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Times Premier Lacrosse League: Archers vs. Atlas 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday Times Premier Lacrosse League: Redwoods vs. Chaos 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. WNBA Presented by Google: Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

