WCU welcomes 200 new medical students to campus

By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is welcoming a new group of students to its medical school this week.

More than 200 first-year students in WCU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine went through orientation before beginning classes in the coming days.

“Everything has just been amazing, getting to meet the faculty and professors and staff,” said Trinity McSwain of Hattiesburg, one of the new students. “They’re so encouraging, giving us advice and being present with us.”

Students attended a special breakfast Wednesday morning. They also met their faculty advisors and posed for a class photo at Tatum Court.

“We work very hard for this moment and this day for these kids,” said Italo Subbarao, College of Osteopathic Medicine dean. “They’ve been working for this all their lives, so to be a part of this moment with them, it means a lot.”

Second-year medical students also began their coursework this week.

WCU opened the College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2010.

“I trained a little bit as an EMT and I was a medical scribe, thought about nursing school, but everything just kept coming back to what more can I do for other people and physician is at the top of that list,” said Joshua Gallagher, another new student from Hattiesburg.

