Tony Award-winning musical returns to South Mississippi stage

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend, a world-renowned musical throws open the curtains on the Gulf Coast. I went backstage at the T.S. Hays Theatre at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center for a peek at Chicago.

After 26 years, multiple Tony Awards, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Academy Awards and a Grammy, Chicago is returning to a South Mississippi stage. The musical, a satirical comedy set in Chicago in 1926, is based on a time when the press and public were fascinated by several high-profile cases of women killing their lovers or husbands. But according to co-director Cliff Thompson, this version will be different than any you’ve seen on the Gulf Coast.

“Chicago is a show that takes place kind of in two worlds at the same time. There’s the real-life situation that Roxy has committed murder and Roxy is a person who’s going to prison and going on trial,” said Thompson. “Then while Roxy’s in prison and the story’s playing out she envisions herself as a Vaudeville star. It was really inspiration that was drawn from the movie because the movie was able to do a cut from Roxy sitting in jail to a vaudeville theater. And onstage we can’t cut so we had to put the jail and the theater on the same stage.”

Chicago the Musical opens at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center (Photo source: WLOX)

And on that stage, some coast powerhouse performers portray larger-than-life characters, like Micaela Kostmayer, who plays the glamorous yet sociopathic Velma Kelly.

“This character is so much fun and is such a showgirl. She does so much dancing, so much singing and really just kind of is a boss. I get to be that mask of Velma and so it’s I get to be the brash like bold version of Velma that she thinks she is in her mind.” said Kostmayer.

Kostmayer’s Kelly is the head honcho in a cast of merry murderesses, who make themselves well known in the showstopping “Cell Block Tango.” In charge of it all at the Cook County Jail is the Matron Mama Morton, brought to life by Savannah Meyers.

Chicago the Musical opens at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center (Photo source: WLOX)

“On the outside, she’s definitely raunchy and very hardcore, but she does really care about her girls,” Meyers said. “Her jail girls, especially Velma. She really does perceive herself as her mama and she takes care of her. So it’s been really fun to play the duality of a role that she is so hard on the outside, but she’s very soft for specific people.”

Under the direction of Cliff Thompson and Maury Shemper, Chicago promises to continue the unique creativity made famous by John Kander, Fred Ebb and the incomparable Bob Fosse. After more than two decades around the world, and even here on the small stage, this cast of Chicago is, in a word, dazzling!

Tickets are still available for the show. Chicago opens Friday night and runs this weekend and next.

