Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024

FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taylor Swift announced several additional dates on her Eras Tour next fall, including three back-to-back shows at the Caesar’s Superdome in October.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” the superstar posted on social media.

The shows will take place on October 25, 26, and 27 in 2024.

TAYLOR SWIFT NEWS

Taylor Swift gives $55M in bonuses to crew

Politicians urge Taylor Swift to postpone LA concerts in solidarity with striking hotel workers

Taylor Swift fans cause seismic activity during Seattle concerts

‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment

Verified Fan Registration is now open for these additional shows. Fans can register on Ticketmaster through Saturday, August 5 at 5 p.m. ET. Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 9.

Only fans that receive an email confirming their access will be able to join the queue for this Verified Fan Onsale. Fans selected to get access to the sale will receive a unique access code and purchase link via text message the day prior to their Verified Fan Onsale. Access to this sale, or to tickets, is not guaranteed for any registrants. Ticket availability is limited. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first served basis while currently available inventory lasts. Additional information can be found on Ticketmaster’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three days after informing his employer that he was going to retire, Paul Bashaw scratched off...
Man wins $1 million lottery prize days after telling employer he was retiring
-
HPD makes 2nd arrest in connection to Saturday shooting
Growth and revitalization in downtown Ellisville
Growth and revitalization in downtown Ellisville
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect
29-year-old, John Ross McElhenney, of Biloxi, MS
Biloxi Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual battery of a child

Latest News

Jones County DA's Office working with Hispanic community
Jones Co. DA encouraging crime reporting from Hispanic community
The Hattiesburg Planning Commission has recommended approving a request to rename East Hardy...
Hattiesburg Planning Commission approves renaming of East Hardy to River Avenue
-
Mississippi Power Foundation makes $350K donation to United Way for customer assistance
Hattiesburg Planning Commission to consider renaming East Hardy Street to River Avenue Wednesday
Hattiesburg Planning Commission to consider renaming East Hardy Street to River Avenue Wednesday
Buzzard’s Roost Bar & Inn open in Laurel
Buzzard’s Roost Bar & Inn open in Laurel