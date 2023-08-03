Win Stuff
Stringer 2023 football schedule

Stringer Red Devils
Stringer Red Devils
By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Stringer

  • 8/25: vs. Seminary – 7 p.m.
  • 9/1: vs. Pelahatchie – 7 p.m.
  • 9/8: at Nanih Waiya – 7 p.m.
  • 9/15: at Puckett – 7 p.m.
  • 9/22: at Loyd Star – 7 p.m.
  • 10/6: vs. Southeast Lauderdale – 7 p.m.
  • 10/13: vs. Taylorsville* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/20: at Leake County* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/27: vs. Mount Olive* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-1A opponent

