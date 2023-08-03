Stringer 2023 football schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Stringer
- 8/25: vs. Seminary – 7 p.m.
- 9/1: vs. Pelahatchie – 7 p.m.
- 9/8: at Nanih Waiya – 7 p.m.
- 9/15: at Puckett – 7 p.m.
- 9/22: at Loyd Star – 7 p.m.
- 10/6: vs. Southeast Lauderdale – 7 p.m.
- 10/13: vs. Taylorsville* – 7 p.m.
- 10/20: at Leake County* – 7 p.m.
- 10/27: vs. Mount Olive* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 7-1A opponent
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.