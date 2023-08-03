Stringer 2023 football schedule

Stringer

8/25: vs. Seminary – 7 p.m.

9/1: vs. Pelahatchie – 7 p.m.

9/8: at Nanih Waiya – 7 p.m.

9/15: at Puckett – 7 p.m.

9/22: at Loyd Star – 7 p.m.

10/6: vs. Southeast Lauderdale – 7 p.m.

10/13: vs. Taylorsville* – 7 p.m.

10/20: at Leake County* – 7 p.m.

10/27: vs. Mount Olive* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-1A opponent

