Richton School District welcome students back for new school year

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - School doors opened for students in the Richton School District Thursday morning.

Faculty members said they’ve been preparing all summer to welcome students back to their hallways.

“They’re excited to be here,” Richton Elementary School Principal Chelsea Blackledge. “They can’t wait to meet their teacher and get in the classroom and see what friends are in there with them. It’s just a great day.”

As the day got started, students weren’t the only ones excited.

Tracye Carter is a veteran biology teacher at Richton High School, with 12 years of experience.

Carter said though she isn’t a rookie anymore, the excitement she feels at the start of the new school year has yet to fade.

“You always have that anxious, that anxiety, but it’s a good anxiety as the school starts,” Carter said. “Just, ‘Who all is gonna be in my class? How are things gonna go?’

“But as you start to teach— the longer you teach— the more excited you are and the less nervous that you are.”

Carter is also a Richton High graduate and mother of a student in the district.

She said she has a firm game plan for the new year, but she’s always striving to flexible and innovative.

“I have different activities and different centers, different labs, that I like to choose from, but I’m always looking for new ideas, new ways to implement things,” Carter said.

Over at Richton Elementary, Blackledge began her second year as principal.

Blackledge said making the year a great one is a team effort, requiring everyone’s support.

“We have a great community, parents, teachers, students,” Blackledge said. “Just all the way around it’s just a great community. I have enjoyed my time here and look forward to many more.”

