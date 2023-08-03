Mississippi’s ‘Move Over Law’ ensures safety of workers, pedestrians on side of road

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -When you are driving down the road, you’ll frequently see a lineman working.

Did you know that they are performing one of the most hazardous jobs in the country?

“Electric line workers, which we refer to here in the south as linemen, are always ranked as one of the topmost dangerous jobs in America,” Dixie Electric Communication Manager Amanda Mills said. “What might surprise you however is it’s not the height or the high voltage that causes that. One of the riskiest parts of their job is working on the side of the road.”

The ‘Move Over Law’ not only could save your life, but the life of a first responder or utility worker as well.

The law is very simple.

“It just means if you are coming up on utility workers or first responders on the side of the road, move over a lane when you’re able, if you’re not able to do that, you definitely need to slow your speed” Mills said.

Next time a storm comes through, and linemen are working to restore power, keep in mind that it may not be easy to see them.

“The risk of this also increases during storms, it’s natural for people to want to get out and ride and look at the damage after a storm comes through,” Mill said. “What people don’t realize is this is actually very dangerous to our line workers, and not only is it dangerous, it actually slows the restoration process down tremendously.”

Dont want to move over or slow down upon approaching a utility worker or first responder? Be prepared to face a fine of up to $1,000.

