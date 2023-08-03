Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man accused of hiding camera inside restroom to record hospital staff, sheriff says

Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner Medical...
Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center and recorded dozens of individuals, deputies said.(JPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A recording device was found concealed in a “staff only” bathroom at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Andrew Matthews, 37, on Wednesday after an employee discovered the camera and reported it to the hospital’s security staff.

The staff identified Matthews as a possible suspect and turned him over to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators, officials say.

Dozens of videos exist on the device, taken inside of what authorities believe are “staff only” restrooms, according to a preliminary investigation.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says there are clearly at least 10 individuals in the videos. As a result, Matthews has been booked into jail on 10 counts of video voyeurism.

The investigation is just beginning and more charges are expected, Lopinto says.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three days after informing his employer that he was going to retire, Paul Bashaw scratched off...
Man wins $1 million lottery prize days after telling employer he was retiring
-
HPD makes 2nd arrest in connection to Saturday shooting
Growth and revitalization in downtown Ellisville
Growth and revitalization in downtown Ellisville
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect
29-year-old, John Ross McElhenney, of Biloxi, MS
Biloxi Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual battery of a child

Latest News

FILE - Shopping carts are parked outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2022.
Man charged with cheating Home Depot stores out of nearly $300,000 with door-return scam
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Mississippi ex-law enforcement charged with civil rights offenses against 2 Black men during raid
FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during a...
Trump is en route to Washington to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election
“I had to accept within myself that something good potentially could come from something so...
Recent high school grad prepares for Harvard nearly 10 years after losing her mom