LPD investigators locate fentanyl after executing search warrant

John Gage, 36, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance...
John Gage, 36, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday.

Laurel Police Department investigators conducted the search warrant at a residence located in the 1300 block of North 1st Avenue around 12 p.m.

During the search, Investigators located approximately 18 grams of fentanyl.

LPD said 36-year-old John Gage was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church.

Gage had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday, where his bond was set at $5,000. He has been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Investigator Howell is the lead in the case.

LPD said it would like to thank the citizens who stepped forward to provide information about the activity in their neighborhood.

Any person with information about any criminal activity may contact LPD at (601)-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP(7867).

