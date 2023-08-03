Lamar Co. sheriff candidates speak ahead of election

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Election Day is approaching quickly, and one race that Lamar County residents are sure to have a close eye on is the one for sheriff.

Danny Rigel has been the Lamar County sheriff since 2004, and he says in order to hold a position for that long, it takes a team.

“I learned a long time ago to surround yourself with good people and qualified people” he said. “And that’s what we’ve attempted to do.”

In his nearly 20 years as sheriff, Rigel has adapted to new technology, as he helped implement the use of body cams and updated the records management system.

“Law enforcement changes daily, and you have go to change with those changes,” he said.

One of the factors Rigel says helped keep him in place is his connection to the community.

“I think that’s where experience comes in,” he said. “I’ve been around law enforcement for 40 years right here in the Pine Belt. I have grown a lot of contacts and a lot of friends. And I can make a phone call in a second.”

While Rigel is seeking his sixth term as sheriff, his challenger, Joey Walker, is no stranger to Lamar County.

And he has spent the last several weeks on the campaign trail.

“People are saying they want change,” he said. “We want to get back more to a community type of policing.”

Walker has spent more than 30 years in law enforcement, serving his last nine as the police chief in the City of Purvis.

“We can bring some of the things I’ve learned over the years” he said. “What to do, how to do, and training. We can bring that into play.”

Walker says he made the decision to run for sheriff about a year ago, and since then, he’s met with many Lamar County residents (who) have asked for a better response and increased patrolling in certain areas.

“Main thing is to work for the citizens of the county; listen to their concerns and complaints, try to address them and be available for them,” he said

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.