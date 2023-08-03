Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Lamar Co. sheriff candidates speak ahead of election

Incumbent sheriff to square off with Purvis police chief in Aug. 8 Lamar County Republican primary.
By Trey Howard
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Election Day is approaching quickly, and one race that Lamar County residents are sure to have a close eye on is the one for sheriff.

Danny Rigel has been the Lamar County sheriff since 2004, and he says in order to hold a position for that long, it takes a team.

“I learned a long time ago to surround yourself with good people and qualified people” he said. “And that’s what we’ve attempted to do.”

In his nearly 20 years as sheriff, Rigel has adapted to new technology, as he helped implement the use of body cams and updated the records management system.

“Law enforcement changes daily, and you have go to change with those changes,” he said.

One of the factors Rigel says helped keep him in place is his connection to the community.

“I think that’s where experience comes in,” he said. “I’ve been around law enforcement for 40 years right here in the Pine Belt. I have grown a lot of contacts and a lot of friends. And I can make a phone call in a second.”

While Rigel is seeking his sixth term as sheriff, his challenger, Joey Walker, is no stranger to Lamar County.

And he has spent the last several weeks on the campaign trail.

“People are saying they want change,” he said. “We want to get back more to a community type of policing.”

Walker has spent more than 30 years in law enforcement, serving his last nine as the police chief in the City of Purvis.

“We can bring some of the things I’ve learned over the years” he said. “What to do, how to do, and training. We can bring that into play.”

Walker says he made the decision to run for sheriff about a year ago, and since then, he’s met with many Lamar County residents (who) have asked for a better response and increased patrolling in certain areas.

“Main thing is to work for the citizens of the county; listen to their concerns and complaints, try to address them and be available for them,” he said

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Community meeting held on Lamar Co. solar farm
Community meeting held on Lamar Co. solar farm
Delmar Lee Blake, 79.
Silver Alert issued for missing Columbia man
Celestino Ramos, 40, of Ellisville.
Ellisville man sentenced in molestation case
-
HPD makes 2nd arrest in connection to Saturday shooting

Latest News

New students in William Carey University's College of Osteopathic Medicine pose for a photo at...
WCU welcomes 200 new medical students to campus
William Carey University medical students returned Wednesday
William Carey University medical students returned Wednesday
Incumbent sheriff to square off with Purvis police chief in Aug. 8 Lamar County Republican...
Incumbent sheriff to square off with Purvis police chief in Aug. 8 Lamar County Republican primary
Stringer Red Devils
Stringer 2023 football schedule
Jones County DA's office hoping to bridge gap between Hispanic community, law enforcement
Jones County DA's office hoping to bridge gap between Hispanic community, law enforcement