Jones College student-athlete arrested on campus for carrying gun

A 19-year-old student-athlete at Jones College was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with possession of firearm on campus
A 19-year-old student-athlete at Jones College was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with possession of firearm on campus(Jones College Enrollment Management, Information Technology, and Marketing)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
From Jones College Enrollment Management, Information Technology, and Marketing

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College student-athlete was arrested Thursday for possession of a firearm on campus Thursday.

The student was arrested at 3 p.m. by the Jones College campus police and taken to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin confirmed that the student-athlete arrested was Tyler Bailey, 19, Hammond, La.

Bailey was booked into the Jones County Adult Denton Center around 4 p.m. Thursday. He was charged with possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a weapon on the Jones campus.

It was not clear what sport Bailey took part in at Jones.

Jones College has a strict policy against weapons on campus.

Any student found in possession of a weapon can be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion.

“We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously,” JC President Jesse Smith said. “We are grateful to our campus police for their quick action in this matter.”

