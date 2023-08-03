Jones Co. DA encouraging crime reporting from Hispanic community

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After prosecuting a recent case that convicted an Ellisville man of molestation, the Jones County District Attorney’s office encouraging those in the Hispanic community to come forward when a crime is committed.

Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson said the DA District Attorney’s Office’s job is to seek justice for everybody in the community.

“The Hispanic community is vital to Jones County,” said Thompson. “It’s a huge part of our community (and) has been for 25 years (to) 30 years and it’s continuing to grow. My job as DA is to seek justice, and pursue those who have committed crimes against members of our community in the state of Mississippi.”

Celestino Ramos was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week.

Thompson said the verdict came down to communication between the victim, law enforcement and the DA’s office to build trust in the judicial process.

“We’ve got to continue to show them through this case, of this innocent little girl, to trust us, and we will pursue it to no end,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the Jones County District Attorney’s Office partners with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s victim’s advocate to help non-native English speakers report crimes.

“We just want them to grow comfortable and know that we are here to help them,” Thompson said.

Additionally, the DA’s office works with school counselors to help bridge the language barrier.

“We are seeing some success with our Hispanic students and our victims impact coordinators,” Thompson said. “We have resource officers on campus and just trying to formulate race relationships and know we’re there for them.”

The Jones County District Attorney encourages any victims to reach out to the sheriff’s department, the DA’s office or the police department to report a crime.

