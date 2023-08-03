Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Dangerous heat continues into this weekend

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 8/2
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs around 100°. Heat Indices will be between 106-115°.

The “Heat Dome” will continue to control our weather through the end of he week. Highs will top out highs around 100° for your Friday. Heat Indices will be between 106-115°.

Expect more of the same this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon for both days

Next wee will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorms for next Monday and next Tuesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Community meeting held on Lamar Co. solar farm
Community meeting held on Lamar Co. solar farm
Delmar Lee Blake, 79.
Silver Alert issued for missing Columbia man
Celestino Ramos, 40, of Ellisville.
Ellisville man sentenced in molestation case
The City of Hattiesburg said 54-year-old Vincent Wiley died suddenly from an undisclosed...
City of Hattiesburg grieves the sudden loss of valued public works employee

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 8/2
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 8/2
08/02 Ryan’s “Slightly Hotter...Again” Wednesday Morning Forecast
08/02 Ryan’s “Slightly Hotter...Again” Wednesday Morning Forecast
08/02 Ryan’s “Slightly Hotter...Again” Wednesday Morning Forecast
08/02 Ryan’s “Slightly Hotter...Again” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/1
Triple digit heat will continue over the next several days