Dangerous heat continues into this weekend

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs around 100°. Heat Indices will be between 106-115°.

The “Heat Dome” will continue to control our weather through the end of he week. Highs will top out highs around 100° for your Friday. Heat Indices will be between 106-115°.

Expect more of the same this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon for both days

Next wee will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorms for next Monday and next Tuesday.

