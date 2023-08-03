Win Stuff
4th annual Zoostock promises to be a ‘Groovy Good Time’

Calling all "Cool Dudes" and "Righteous Babes," tickets are now available for the Hattiesburg...
Calling all "Cool Dudes" and "Righteous Babes," tickets are now available for the Hattiesburg Zoo's fourth annual Zoostock.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tickets are now available for the Hattiesburg Zoo’s fourth annual Zoostock.

The “Outta Sight Night” will be held at the Hattiesburg Zoo on Friday, Aug. 25, from 6 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $15 or at the gate for $20.

Attendees are invited to wear their best tie-dye T-shirts, tasseled vests, shades and bell bottoms to the event.

The zoo said guests can groove the night away with the DJ or freak out with their friends on our exclusive “Splash Pad of Foam.”

Guest can also chill out with cool tunes from an acoustic artist at the “Pavilion of Peace & Love” with large-scale party games including a giant Jenga and competitive cornhole.

The zoo said there will be plenty of 60′s inspired icy beverages and sweets and food for guests to purchase.

The “Peace Train” will be running all evening. Guests can also rent one of the cabanas for $100 when they arrive.

The event is open to adults aged 21 and older. Annual passes do not apply to this event.

Zoostock 2023 is sponsored by Stokes Distributing.

