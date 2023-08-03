Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

2 arrested for stealing 3-ton A/C unit from Runnelstown home

Both Delatte, 31, (left) and Brady, 38, (right), are being charged with grand larceny in the...
Both Delatte, 31, (left) and Brady, 38, (right), are being charged with grand larceny in the case.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are behind bars after stealing an air conditioner unit from a home in Runnelstown last month.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a report came in on Sunday, July 13 about a three-ton air conditioner unit being stolen from a home.

After further investigation, the sheriff’s office was able to arrest 31-year-old Christopher Delatte on Saturday, July 26. On Monday, PCSO arrested the second suspect, 38-year-old Russell Edward Brady.

Both Delatte and Brady are being charged with grand larceny.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three days after informing his employer that he was going to retire, Paul Bashaw scratched off...
Man wins $1 million lottery prize days after telling employer he was retiring
-
HPD makes 2nd arrest in connection to Saturday shooting
Growth and revitalization in downtown Ellisville
Growth and revitalization in downtown Ellisville
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect
29-year-old, John Ross McElhenney, of Biloxi, MS
Biloxi Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual battery of a child

Latest News

FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
Calling all "Cool Dudes" and "Righteous Babes," tickets are now available for the Hattiesburg...
4th annual Zoostock promises to be a ‘Groovy Good Time’
“I had to accept within myself that something good potentially could come from something so...
Recent high school grad prepares for Harvard nearly 10 years after losing her mom
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men