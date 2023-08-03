2 arrested for stealing 3-ton A/C unit from Runnelstown home

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are behind bars after stealing an air conditioner unit from a home in Runnelstown last month.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a report came in on Sunday, July 13 about a three-ton air conditioner unit being stolen from a home.

After further investigation, the sheriff’s office was able to arrest 31-year-old Christopher Delatte on Saturday, July 26. On Monday, PCSO arrested the second suspect, 38-year-old Russell Edward Brady.

Both Delatte and Brady are being charged with grand larceny.

