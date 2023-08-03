08/03 Ryan’s “Hottest” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

I’m expecting today to be one of the hottest days of the week/year so far, but it’ll still barely be higher than recent days. For example, yesterday’s high in Hattiesburg hit our expected 99 degrees, and today’s is going to be 100. So, not a big increase, but continuing a trend we’ve seen all week long as we slowly climb up the thermometer. Temperatures peaked last Sunday in Hattiesburg at 100, then dropped a handful of degrees Monday thanks to a weak front. That still had us “above average” in the mid 90s, which was just under Heat Warning/Advisory criteria, but we passed that mark Tuesday and won’t fall below it again until next Tuesday...when building rain chances and cloud cover bring highs back down to average for a couple of days.

All that means today and tomorrow will be similarly hot, sunny, and humid days, but we’ll stay just below 100 degrees and even more humid as we head through the weekend and into next week. So it will eventually get “cooler,” but don’t expect a break in the humidity over the next two weeks at least.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.