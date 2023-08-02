Win Stuff
Triple digit heat will continue over the next several days

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/1
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs around 100°. Heat Indices will be between 106-114°.

The “Heat Dome” will continue to control our weather through the middle of the week. Highs will top out highs around 100° for your Thursday and Friday. Heat Indices will be between 106-115°.

Expect more of the same this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon for both days

