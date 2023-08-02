Win Stuff
Players of the Pine Belt: Richton senior linebacker Owen Carter

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Owen Carter has been a starter for Richton football since he was a freshman.

But he enters his senior season with a much more expanded role.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of work,” Carter said. “I feel great about the young guys coming in, putting in the work. You can hold them accountable to stuff.”

Carter’s learning to become more of a vocal presence in year No. 4 at Richton.

He’s always made an impact between the white lines, never afraid to go meet somebody in the box.

It’s safe to say he loves playing linebacker and fullback.

“Mainly hitting people,” said Carter, who’s committed to Copiah-Lincoln Community College. “That’s basically what you do. I hardly get any breaks out the game but I know if I’m on the field, my team’s better. So I just grind through it.”

“He’s a throwback player,” said Richton head coach Stephen Rice. “I think the game has become a lot more finesse nowadays with the spread offenses and not that old school physical type football but that’s what he is. He’s an old school, looking to dump somebody every play. Smart, good motor plays non-stop and doesn’t take plays off.”

Rice is gonna need Carter pretty much every play.

Richton is the smallest class 2A school in the state. But what they lack in numbers, the Rebels make up for in toughness.

“Definitely more on the physical side,” Carter said. “We play smart, we’re athletic. We’re not the most athletic guys but we give it all.”

“We try to be a physical football team for 48 minutes,” Rice said. “And we try to just kind of dominate people, both sides of the ball and just force our will on them.”

