Mississippi Power provides cooling vests for workers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -While working in a bucket truck, linemen like Archie Beaty aren’t able to take periodic breaks.

Sometimes, Beaty’s up there a long time.

Given the scorching temperatures of late, that’s not only no fun, but can prove dangerous to one’s health.

But now, the Beatys of the world have a brand new way to keep cool, when staying out of the heat isn’t an option.

Cooling vests.

“There are times when you can’t come early to avoid the heat, and this is just another tool they’ve given us to keep us safe at work,” said Beaty, a lead lineman with Mississippi Power.

The vests pump cool water, which helps workers maintain normal body temperature.

“Working with the vests during the heat allows us to maintain more energy, stay focused while on the job, as well as keeping us safe,” Beaty said. “It helps us prevent any type of heat illnesses while working out in the heat.”

Mississippi Power said this new way to keep cool also benefits customers. The fewer breaks that are needed, the faster the job gets done.

“So, we started piloting these cooling vests last summer to see the benefits and if they would have a positive impact,” spokeswoman Kaila Moran-Griffith said. “When they did, we decided to implement them this summer to all of our distribution linemen as well as our substation crews”

The safety of workers was a priority. Moran-Griffith said.

“It keeps their core body temperature regulated and keeps them from overheating,” Moran Griffith said “Safety is paramount at Mississippi Power, so this is just an additional measure we can take to make sure our guys work safely and serve our customers in any kind of weather conditions.”

