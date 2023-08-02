Mississippi Power Foundation makes $350K donation to United Way for customer assistance

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power is announcing a plan to help customers as challenging economic conditions and extreme temperatures are making it difficult for South Mississippi residents.

The Mississippi Power Foundation, which is funded by the company’s shareholders, is donating $350,000 to the United Way to assist customers with their electric bills. Customers across the company’s 23-county service territory are eligible to apply for assistance.

Any Mississippi Power residential customer with a demonstrated financial need can apply by calling 228-701-0555 to speak with a representative from Catholic Charities, who is administering the assistance on behalf of United Way.

In addition, Mississippi Power Customer Service is suspending customer disconnections and late fee charges through Labor Day weekend.

“We know this relentless heatwave is creating an extreme situation for our customers,” said Anthony Wilson, Mississippi Power President and CEO. “This contribution will help provide customer relief when it is needed most and reassurance that they are at the center of everything we do.”

Wilson said the Mississippi Public Service Commission already has a rule in place preventing customer disconnections when there is a heat advisory in effect. He said they will continue to honor this commitment to their customers even if conditions get milder over the next few weeks.

“The majority of the calls we’re currently receiving are for energy assistance,” said Kathy Springer, United Way of South Mississippi CEO. “This timely donation from the Mississippi Power Foundation will address perhaps the greatest need right now in south Mississippi.”

For more information on energy efficiency tips, rebates on energy efficiency upgrades to your home and money-saving programs, click HERE.

