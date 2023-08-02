MDOT grant construction approved in Jones Co.

Win Stuff
The Jones County Board of Supervisors received $5.6 million in a grant for construction on Bush Dairy Road.
By Emily Blackmarr
Updated: 20 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors received $5.6 million in a grant for construction on Bush Dairy Road.

The project has been in the works since 2018, but the Mississippi Department of Transportation recently approved it from the emergency road and bridge repair fund.

The project will close the entire road, replace all three bridges on Bush Dairy Road and straighten the curves.

“Safety is one of our big things for the people, and it’s … been here fifty years,” said  Johnny Burnett, Jones County Board of Supervisors president. “We’ve replaced a lot of the timber under there temporarily. We could get something done for them.”

Burnett said it’s all thanks to the representatives for getting the project approved.

The goal is to start the project in the next few months.

