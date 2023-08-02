Win Stuff
Man sentenced to 15 years on molestation charge in Jones Co.

Celestino Ramos, 40, of Ellisville.
Celestino Ramos, 40, of Ellisville.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man will serve 15 years in prison after being convicted of molestation this week.

Celestino Ramos, 40, was arrested back in December 2021 in relation to an incident that occurred that November.

Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said this case came about with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

“Investigator J.D. Carter was the investigator, and they turned the case file over to us,” said Martin. “We did some investigation, spoke with the victim and decided to proceed with it.”

Martin said the DA’s office was pleased with the trial’s outcome.

“The victim was able to testify, and we hope we were able to get some closure for her,” Martin said.

Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson said the DA’s office will continue to bring justice to victims of crime, especially children.

“This little girl has been scarred, and this won’t end for her with the closure of this case,” said Thompson. “She will live this forever.

“As long as I’m here as DA, I want all the citizens of Jones County - Black, White, Hispanic, what have you - to know that we are going to pursue those who commit crimes against our kids especially.”

