Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

HPD seeking man on active warrant

Teon Latrell George, 22, of Laurel.
Teon Latrell George, 22, of Laurel.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a man on an active warrant.

HPD said 22-year-old Teon Latrell George, of Laurel, is wanted for domestic violence aggravated assault in reference to an incident that took place on July 28 in the 3300 block of West 4th Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel left the scene, and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded and brought...
Woman facing felony charge after pulling gun on first responders in Oak Grove Saturday
The City of Hattiesburg said 54-year-old Vincent Wiley died suddenly from an undisclosed...
City of Hattiesburg grieves the sudden loss of valued public works employee
George County Sheriff Keith Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile...
Suspect arrested in murder of wife, sheriff says
JCSD raid turns up drugs, explosive
JCSD seizes methamphetamine and C-4
-
2 teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Wayne County

Latest News

-
Hattiesburg holds ceremony to kick off Hall Avenue West Overpass construction
Hattiesburg School District celebrates 1st Day of School
Hattiesburg School District celebrates 1st Day of School
Hattiesburg School District celebrates 1st Day of School
Hattiesburg School District 1st Day
Delmar Lee Blake, 79.
Missing man reported in Columbia