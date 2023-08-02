HPD seeking man on active warrant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a man on an active warrant.

HPD said 22-year-old Teon Latrell George, of Laurel, is wanted for domestic violence aggravated assault in reference to an incident that took place on July 28 in the 3300 block of West 4th Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

