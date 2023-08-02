Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

HPD makes 2nd arrest in connection to Saturday shooting

-
-(Storyblocks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department made another arrest in connection to a shooting investigation.

HPD said a 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with accessory after the fact of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

On Saturday, July 29, HPD responded to a shooting report around 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

HPD arrested Dennis Swails Jr., 18, around 10 p.m. on Saturday. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Community meeting held on Lamar Co. solar farm
Community meeting held on Lamar Co. solar farm
Delmar Lee Blake, 79.
Silver Alert issued for missing Columbia man
Celestino Ramos, 40, of Ellisville.
Ellisville man sentenced in molestation case
The City of Hattiesburg said 54-year-old Vincent Wiley died suddenly from an undisclosed...
City of Hattiesburg grieves the sudden loss of valued public works employee

Latest News

Owen Carter, Richton
Players of the Pine Belt: Richton senior linebacker Owen Carter
Hattiesburg Planning Commission to consider renaming East Hardy Street to River Avenue Wednesday
Hattiesburg Planning Commission to consider renaming East Hardy Street to River Avenue Wednesday
Owen Carter, Richton
Players of the Pine Belt: Richton senior linebacker Owen Carter
Hattiesburg Tigers
Hattiesburg 2023 football schedule