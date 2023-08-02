HPD makes 2nd arrest in connection to Saturday shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department made another arrest in connection to a shooting investigation.

HPD said a 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with accessory after the fact of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

On Saturday, July 29, HPD responded to a shooting report around 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

HPD arrested Dennis Swails Jr., 18, around 10 p.m. on Saturday. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

