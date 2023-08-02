Win Stuff
Here's why a Hancock County deputy's killer didn't get the death penalty

On Monday, July 31, Joseph Michael Rohrbacker was sentenced for the murder of Hancock County...
On Monday, July 31, Joseph Michael Rohrbacker was sentenced for the murder of Hancock County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Michael Boutte, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on February 1, 2021.
By L.A. Clark
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, July 31, Joseph Michael Rohrbacker was sentenced for the murder of Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Michael Boutte, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on February 1, 2021.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, even though Rohrbacker was deemed competent to stand trial, he still lacked the mental capacity to receive the death penalty.

A 2002 ruling from the United States Supreme Court prohibits the execution of intellectually disabled criminals as it is considered cruel and unusual punishment.

Rohrbacker was sentenced to the maximum penalty allowed by law, which is life in prison without the possibility of parole or early release, by Circuit Court Judge Lisa Dodson.

