Here’s why a Hancock County deputy’s killer didn’t get the death penalty

“This was a tragic loss for Michael’s family, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and

the law enforcement community as a whole. While we would want to believe that justice served

would be an eye for an eye, we understand that the laws of this country would not allow for the

death penalty in this case. On February 1, 2021, we lost a hero that epitomized a fine law

enforcement professional who lived to serve others. It is important that we always remember the

brave man that Michael was and stay ever mindful that he lost his life while protecting the safety

of another. We are grateful for the work done by the DA Parker’s office to bring closure to this

case”