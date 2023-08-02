Hattiesburg School District celebrates 1st Day of School

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Class is officially in session for the Hattiesburg School District as Tuesday marks its first day.

Students, teachers and staff at Hattiesburg High School were all smiles, recognizing familiar faces and learning new ones.

Hattiesburg High School Principal Dr. Victor Hubbard said that he is excited to welcome students back.

“I am feeling overwhelmed, and what I mean by overwhelmed, that overwhelmed in a good way,” said Hubbard. “I am excited about what the year will hold.”

Freshmen through seniors entered the doors of the high school, some becoming tigers for the first time and others entering their last year.

One history teacher said he hopes students leave his class with a better understanding of the world.

“A lot of our current situation can be embedded,” said John Paola. “Lots of kind of piecing things together throughout history, kind of where everything comes from, trying to make as many current connections as possible, why we study history and the point of it.”

Hubbard said the most challenging but rewarding part of preparing for the student’s return was the preparation itself.

“You prepare for the opening of school, but you never know how that’s going to go,” Hubbard said. “So, if it doesn’t go in the way you want it to go, you go back and correct those things. You put things in place to ensure that the next day is a better day for students and if it doesn’t work that day, you go back and plan for the days after to ensure that things are in place where kids can have a smooth transition throughout their day and are happy about being at school so that they can learn.”

