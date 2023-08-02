Hattiesburg Planning Commission to consider renaming East Hardy Street to River Avenue Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There is an effort underway to change the name of East Hardy Street in Hattiesburg to River Avenue.

Attorney and longtime resident Erik Lowrey petitioned for the change and reminds people that the roadway was named River Avenue until it was changed to East Hardy decades ago.

“None of us ever knew it as East Hady,” said Lowrey. “We still don’t refer to it as East Hardy. We refer to it as River Avenue.”

You can still see sections of River Avenue near the train depot. Lowrey wants to see the entire stretch of roadway revert back to its original name.

“I started in January with this idea and of course, I checked to see what the requirements were with the city, and then I started visiting people on River Avenue,” Lowrey said.

A handful of businesses line the important corridor that leads over the Leaf River to Petal. The roadway is getting a facelift with sidewalks and new signage for the soon-to-be-completed East Hall Avenue railroad overpass.

Gary Walters at Gary’s Small Engine said some customers have trouble finding the business.

“People get confused about East Hardy,” said Walters. “They can’t find it and used to everybody knew where River Avenue was at. To me, I think it would be a great thing to go back to.”

Lowrey said other drivers reported map programs got confused between east and west Hardy. He’s hoping a name change is a simple solution.

“They are routing people to west Hattiesburg, if you put in the East Hardy Street address,” said Lowrey.

The City of Hattiesburg’s Chief Administrative Officer, Ann Jones, explained the process a citizen would need to go through to ask the city to consider renaming a street.

“Once the application is filed with the planning department, there is a petition that is obtained from all the impacted residents and businesses,” said Jones. “The petition and application are presented to our planning commission. A vote is taken whether to approve or recommend to approve or disapprove and then that ultimately goes to city council.”

A public hearing is set to take place at the City of Hattiesburg Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday.

It is just one step in the process that Lowrey hopes will end with a familiar street sign in more places one day.

“Just like in Mobile Street, they changed it too, and now they changed Mobile Street back to its historic name and the geographical area, and I’ve asked to do the same thing,” Lowrey said.

A public hearing will be held at the Hattiesburg Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 2 at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center at 1 p.m.

