Hattiesburg Planning Commission approves renaming of East Hardy to River Avenue

The Hattiesburg Planning Commission has recommended approving a request to rename East Hardy Street as River Avenue.
The Hattiesburg Planning Commission has recommended approving a request to rename East Hardy Street as River Avenue.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A busy street in the City of Hattiesburg is one step closer to donning a new, yet familiar name.

Wednesday afternoon, the Hattiesburg Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a request to rename East Hardy Street as River Avenue.

The street had been named River Avenue for decades, but was changed to East Hardy Street in the mid-1960s.

Several residents spoke in favor of the name change at a public hearing.

No one spoke against it.

The issue now moves on to the City Council for a final decision.

“The City Council looks at the planning board and takes their recommendations, unless there’s some major obstacle and so far, there’s not one, so I’m optimistic,” said Erik Lowrey, who had petitioned the planning commission to approve the name change.

“We’re really looking forward to getting it changed back to River Avenue, mainly because we really like the name and secondly, because it will be whole lot easier for people to find (our church),” said Janette Furry, pastor of Victory Church.

Her church is on East Hardy Street.

“My family was there over a hundred years ago and it’s the historical name,” said Hattiesburg resident Ursula Jones. “I grew up on River Avenue and I think it ought to have that original name.”

River Avenue was changed to East Hardy Street in 1966.

