Hattiesburg 2023 football schedule

Hattiesburg

8/26: at Petal – 7 p.m.

9/1: at Laurel – 7 p.m.

9/8: vs. Oak Grove – 7 p.m.

9/15: vs. Biloxi – 7 p.m.

9/22: vs. Sumrall – 7 p.m.

9/29: at George County – 7 p.m.

10/13: at Forest Hill* – 7 p.m.

10/20: at Pearl River Central* – 7 p.m.

10/27: vs. Terry* – 7 p.m.

11/2: vs. West Jones* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 3-6A opponent

