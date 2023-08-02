Hattiesburg 2023 football schedule
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hattiesburg
- 8/26: at Petal – 7 p.m.
- 9/1: at Laurel – 7 p.m.
- 9/8: vs. Oak Grove – 7 p.m.
- 9/15: vs. Biloxi – 7 p.m.
- 9/22: vs. Sumrall – 7 p.m.
- 9/29: at George County – 7 p.m.
- 10/13: at Forest Hill* – 7 p.m.
- 10/20: at Pearl River Central* – 7 p.m.
- 10/27: vs. Terry* – 7 p.m.
- 11/2: vs. West Jones* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 3-6A opponent
