Growth and revitalization in downtown Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - As one staple in downtown Ellisville closes its doors, another new restaurant, Harp & Hound Restaurant/Butchery, is hoping to draw people back in.

“Hate to see Bosun Joe’s go, it had great food,” said Jimmy Hamilton, lead butcher at Harp & Hound Restaurant/Butchery. “We went there a lot, but we’re really excited to bring something new that’s completely different to the area right down in that historic building.”

The restaurant-style butcher shop says it is going to provide something completely different for Ellisville. However, the impact goes beyond one single restaurant.

The city is currently working on multiple projects, breaking ground for a Jack’s restaurant and other shops opening downtown.

“Small municipalities, a lot of times, is not the setting for some of the bigger chains and restaurants; you don’t count rooftops, but our feelers are out there always …,” said Lynn Buckhault, mayor of Ellisville.

Buckhaults said economic growth is happening, but it’s moving slowly due to the growing pains of a smaller town, having to complete maintenance projects first.

