Buzzard’s Roost Bar & Inn open in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the past few years, the City of Laurel has put a lot of effort to revamp its downtown area.

As the city gains recognition, it attracts more tourists, leaving opportunities for new businesses.

On Tuesday, The Buzzard’s Roost Bar & Inn opened its doors to give people a different option when visiting downtown.

“This is the kind of business you can put anywhere, but they chose to do it in downtown Laurel,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee. “And we appreciate that.”

Part of the business is a restaurant, where people can enjoy food and drinks later in the day than most others in the city.

Upstairs is the inn; where visitors stay overnight and remain downtown.

Keri Rowell, the owner, she said the idea came after realizing a gap in the nightlife.

“We need something that stays open seven days a week,” said Rowell. “Something a little unique that doesn’t step on anybody else’s toes, but it’s something that we need in Jones County.”

The building is next door to another family business and could be the first stop for visitors arriving by train.

“We are right in the center of downtown,” Rowell said. “We are steps from the Crescent Line railroads, so you can just get off the train and walk over here. You’re good to go.”

Rowell’s family has been a part of the Laurel community for nearly 100 years, and she wanted to stay and build a business that would help contribute to the revitalization of her hometown.

“I certainly hope that my opening this business is a catalyst to more interesting and unique businesses and more young people choosing to stay and really invest in the area, ” Rowell said

