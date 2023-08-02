08/02 Ryan’s “Slightly Hotter...Again” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another hot and humid one! In fact, counting yesterday I’d say we’re looking at around four nearly identical days. That’ll get us up to 99 for a high today, an increase of about a degree from yesterday...which was a slight increase from the day before. That’s a trend that’ll continue for the rest of the week, peaking over the next four days. So, that means from now through the rest of the week we’ll be looking at highs of 99 or 100 with slightly higher humidity each day. Heat indices will average above 110 across the area over this time, so please, please, please continue practicing heat safety. Remember to stay hydrated and seek shade as much as possible.

Temps will still be high by the time we begin next week, but increasing cloud cover and afternoon rain chances will begin to bring the high down. By the middle of next week we’ll have fallen closer to our seasonal average in the low 90s as rain chances surpass 30% for the first time all week long. Looks like it’ll be a slow build up with more and more afternoon activity, maximizing next Wednesday and Thursday at 40-50%, then drying out and warming back up as we head into next weekend.

