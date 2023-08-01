Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Woman drowns after rescuers can’t reach her through floodwaters

The coroner said Rosa Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flooding and downed power lines. (WKYT, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By WKYT News Staff, Lucy Bryson and Jessica Umbro
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A family is in mourning after relentless flooding in Kentucky led to the death of a 52-year-old woman.

The coroner in Nicholas County, Kentucky, identified the victim as Rosa Rowland.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Rowland was found dead on the morning of July 28 in the area of West Headquarters Road.

Rowland’s body was discovered nearly a mile downstream from her demolished home, the sheriff’s office said.

The coroner said Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flooding and downed power lines.

Rowland’s family described her as a tenacious mother and grandmother who would give her last dollar to someone in need.

Her family is raising money for funeral expenses through donations on GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel left the scene, and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded and brought...
Woman facing felony charge after pulling gun on first responders in Oak Grove Saturday
The City of Hattiesburg said 54-year-old Vincent Wiley died suddenly from an undisclosed...
City of Hattiesburg grieves the sudden loss of valued public works employee
Bay Springs woman celebrates her 103rd birthday
Bay Springs woman turns 103
George County Sheriff Keith Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile...
Suspect arrested in murder of wife, sheriff says
Dennis Swails
Hattiesburg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Saturday shooting

Latest News

Tuesday's report is due as some economists believe the U.S. may reach an economic "soft...
June jobs, labor report released Tuesday with economic optimism
There was no immediate word on the age of the man or how long the body had been in the drum.
Body of naked man discovered inside barrel in Malibu, homicide detectives investigating
The barrel was first spotted over the weekend but it wasn’t opened until Monday morning.
Dead man found in plastic barrel in Malibu
The search is underway for am American nurse and a child kidnapped in Haiti. (CNN, VIMEO, EL...
Nurse, child kidnapped in Haiti sheds light on crisis