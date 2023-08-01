Unearthing the Past: USM Researchers Unveil Secrets of Slave Ship in New Exhibit

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - It was a once-in-a-lifetime discovery that allowed researchers to bring a lost slave ship to the surface, and now their findings are open to the public for the first time.

The Africatown Heritage House in Mobile, Ala. opened its doors earlier this month to chronicle the voyage and sinking of the last known slave ship, the Clotilda, and the survivors who founded Africatown. It’s a $1.3 million project that might have never happened without the expertise of marine scientists from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM).

Autoplay Caption

“Clotilda: The Exhibition” began in April 2018, when Environmental Author Ben Raines reached out to USM researchers with what he believed was evidence of the Clotilda. He asked the researchers to help him locate the schooner. Raines has since written a book about the experience called The Last Slave Ship.

A USM research team conducted a hydrographic survey of the Mobile River east of 12-mile Island. A hydrographic survey maps the physical features of a riverbed, and the team used a state-of-the-art aquatic vehicle called the RV LEMOYNE which has sonar technology capable of both mapping and imaging.

The team found a wreckage site with debris, like nails, consistent with 19th-century construction. Although they believed the size of the wreckage was identical to the dimensions of the Clotilda, other research agencies told the team that their findings weren’t conclusive.

However, one year later, a different team of archeology researchers conducted further exploration and analysis that concluded that the USM group’s initial discovery was indeed authentic.

Assistant Professor Anand Hiroji, Ph.D., who was part of the USM team, said he was bothered that the university’s hard work and diligence were initially overlooked in the historic discovery.

“It did bother me, especially for other team members who spent years of time going through historical evidence to identify the location we surveyed,” said Hiroji. “The survey location was calculated from evidence-based study. It wasn’t just luck.”

Autoplay Caption

Despite the temporary delay, the USM team’s findings and artifacts recovered from the river are now displayed at the Clotilda exhibition. The exhibit also includes a brief history of the transatlantic slave trade, which was outlawed in the United States 53 years before the Clotilda’s harrowing 45-day journey with 110 enslaved Africans from Benin on board.

Graduate Researcher Kandice Gunning regards the Africatown Heritage House as a magnificent contribution and deserving homage to the area’s people.

“The opening of the new museum symbolizes an initiative to protect and preserve the history of the people and stories that have impacted Africatown, America and the world at large,” said Gunning. “It is an incredible opportunity to teach and bind communities through the recovered relics and stories, hopefully reaching an even wider audience to tell the journey of the Clotilda and its discovery. A consoling tribute to the lives lived and lost.”

Neither Hiroji nor Gunning retained any physical artifacts from the ship. However, Hiroji explained that he did collect a unique and invaluable piece of history from the experience.

“I still have the very first acoustic image of the Clotilda as it appeared on the screen,” he said. “It may be the first time that the Clotilda was imaged after it was sunk. There were many other sunken ships and barges in the area. The newer wrecks were considerably intact with modern shipbuilding materials and techniques. Clotilda did not look like a ship; it was more like a pile of wood.”

The Coltilda’s state can be explained by its time underwater and how it was believed to have sunk.

Journals kept by Captain William Foster during the Clotilda’s journey indicate that he burned and sank the ship in the summer of 1860 because he feared authorities might learn the true nature of the vessel’s voyage.

Gunning said the role hydrography played in the ship’s discovery cannot be overstated. USM is the only university in the United States to offer an undergraduate program in hydrography and one of just two to offer master’s and doctoral degree programs in the challenging field.

“Hydrography was the reason the ship was found,” said Gunning. “The combined stories of the ship’s journey gave a general location, but hydrography was the method responsible for pinning it. From instrumentation selection and setup to survey planning for increased area coverage to efficient data processing without compromising object detection, hydrography played an enormous role in finding the Clotilda.”

Both Hiroji and Gunning said they share immense pride in being part of a highly skilled and motivated team that produced these historic results.

Members of the team that initially located the Clotilda included:

Ben Raines (reporter, Al.com

Monty Graham (then director of the USM School of Ocean Science and Technology)

Maxim van Norden (then coordinator of the USM Hydrographic Science Program)

Kandice Gunning (USM graduate student)

Marvin Story (Senior Hydrographic Technician and Skipper)

Alexander Kochersperger (USM graduate student)

Ashley Boyce (USM graduate student)

Jennifer Rhodes (USM graduate student)

Anand Hiroji (Assistant Professor of Hydrography)

To learn more about the Africatown Heritage House, visit: https://clotilda.com/

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.