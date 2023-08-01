Sheriff’s department seizes $3K worth of synthetic marijuana in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department recently seized around $3,000 worth of synthetic marijuana.

According to WCSD, Gil Arnett was arrested Saturday night at a security checkpoint on U.S. Highway 45 and the state line. He was charged with drug trafficking.

“It’s all being placed in evidence, and it’s going to be transported to the Crime Lab, and it will be presented to the next grand jury,” said WCSD Chief Deputy Jason Wiggins. “This is a felony. We’re going to charge him with trafficking, and we also have the paperwork (in) place to seize the vehicle that he was traveling in.”

Arnett was reportedly traveling from Missouri through Mississippi back to his residence in Orange Beach, Ala.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.