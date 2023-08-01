River District making progress 3 years after launch

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Three years ago, the cities of Petal and Hattiesburg joined Forrest County to create a River District along the Leaf River.

The district is funded primarily through Ad Valorem Tax revenue.

Forrest County Supervisor David Hogan said the county also received over $600k from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to make improvements to Chain Park in Hattiesburg.

“To have a walkway there on the riverbank for people that is handicap accessible and at Chain Park, I believe, will enhance the park immensely because currently there is a lot of vegetation between park and waterway,” said Hogan. “So, it will actually open up the park to the waterway.”

Hogan said several businesses have shown interest in the district.

“We already have prospects,” Hogan said. “I believe one deal is being finalized for economic development growth, and on the HB side we believe that area will be enhanced as well with all we have going on.”

On the Petal side of the river, the city is working to increase access between Petal and Hattiesburg.

The city is planning to add a walkway from Matthew’s Branch down to the old East Hardy Bridge, which is currently being repurposed into a pedestrian bridge.

“This will really run nicely into the new bridge because we will have sidewalks running all the way to e 10th in Petal,” said Mayor Tony Ducker. “So, in theory, you could basically get on our trail, get on this sidewalk and end up in downtown Hattiesburg.”

Ducker said the goal, for now, is to ensure that the city’s appearance matches their vision for the district.

“It is primed for development but the city needs to do its side and make sure we are enforcing the codes and make sure they are safe to be in but an aesthetic appeal as well,” Ducker said.

Hogan said the district has received mostly positive feedback from residents on both sides of the river.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.