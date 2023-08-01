Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

River District making progress 3 years after launch

The district is seeing growth and interest after launching in 2020.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Three years ago, the cities of Petal and Hattiesburg joined Forrest County to create a River District along the Leaf River.

The district is funded primarily through Ad Valorem Tax revenue.

Forrest County Supervisor David Hogan said the county also received over $600k from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to make improvements to Chain Park in Hattiesburg.

“To have a walkway there on the riverbank for people that is handicap accessible and at Chain Park, I believe, will enhance the park immensely because currently there is a lot of vegetation between park and waterway,” said Hogan. “So, it will actually open up the park to the waterway.”

Hogan said several businesses have shown interest in the district.

“We already have prospects,” Hogan said. “I believe one deal is being finalized for economic development growth, and on the HB side we believe that area will be enhanced as well with all we have going on.”

On the Petal side of the river, the city is working to increase access between Petal and Hattiesburg.

The city is planning to add a walkway from Matthew’s Branch down to the old East Hardy Bridge, which is currently being repurposed into a pedestrian bridge.

“This will really run nicely into the new bridge because we will have sidewalks running all the way to e 10th in Petal,” said Mayor Tony Ducker. “So, in theory, you could basically get on our trail, get on this sidewalk and end up in downtown Hattiesburg.”

Ducker said the goal, for now, is to ensure that the city’s appearance matches their vision for the district.

“It is primed for development but the city needs to do its side and make sure we are enforcing the codes and make sure they are safe to be in but an aesthetic appeal as well,” Ducker said.

Hogan said the district has received mostly positive feedback from residents on both sides of the river.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel left the scene, and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded and brought...
Woman facing felony charge after pulling gun on first responders in Oak Grove Saturday
Bay Springs woman celebrates her 103rd birthday
Bay Springs woman turns 103
The City of Hattiesburg said 54-year-old Vincent Wiley died suddenly from an undisclosed...
City of Hattiesburg grieves the sudden loss of valued public works employee
Dennis Swails
Hattiesburg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Saturday shooting
JCSD raid turns up drugs, explosive
JCSD seizes methamphetamine and C-4

Latest News

-
2 teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Wayne County
-
Community official reacts to Saturday shooting incident in Hattiesburg
The district is seeing growth and interest after launching in 2020.
River District making progress 3 years after launch
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department has been working towards decreasing the number of...
2 teens arrsted for drive-by shooting