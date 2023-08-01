Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Players of The Pine Belt: Jefferson Davis County QB Eli Viniard

-
-(WDAM)
By Scott Kirk
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Jefferson Davis County High School head coach Lance Mancuso knows that if his team wants to get back to the top, they’ll need their quarterback Eli Viniard to set the tone.

“Him being the quarterback means a lot,” said Mancuso. “That means that they have confidence every day that they step into the huddle, and if things aren’t going very well, he can get them to refocus and regather themselves.”

The senior QB suffered a minor setback with a shoulder injury going into this summer.

Viniard used his injury as nightmare fuel to get him back to where he wanted to be.

“I had to have surgery on it, but I was lucky enough not to do rehab,” Viniard said.

“I was definetly upset at first, but it started to get a lot better. I kept watching videos and watching old films to keep myself happy.”

The Jaguars are licking their wounds from a second-round loss in the playoffs last season.

Two seasons removed from winning a state championship, Viniard wants to get back to the mountaintop.

He knows it won’t be easy.

For his last two seasons at quarterback, he’s seen firsthand that the Jaguars have had a target on their backs.

“Getting beat in the 2nd round of the playoffs really lit a fire into us going into this season,” said Viniard.

“We got a bunch of seniors returning on offense and on defense. We’re very experienced and I think we’ll give it a good run.”

Jefferson Davis will begin their hunt for a state championship on Aug. 25, when they head on the road to face Poplarville High School.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel left the scene, and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded and brought...
Woman facing felony charge after pulling gun on first responders in Oak Grove Saturday
The City of Hattiesburg said 54-year-old Vincent Wiley died suddenly from an undisclosed...
City of Hattiesburg grieves the sudden loss of valued public works employee
Bay Springs woman celebrates her 103rd birthday
Bay Springs woman turns 103
George County Sheriff Keith Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile...
Suspect arrested in murder of wife, sheriff says
Dennis Swails
Hattiesburg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Saturday shooting

Latest News

Rogers, Judkins, Gore Jr. named to Maxwell Award watch list
Rogers, Judkins, Gore Jr. named to Maxwell Award watch list
Players of the Pine Belt: Seminary LB/RB Seth Mauldin
Players of The Pine Belt: Seminary LB/RB Seth Mauldin
Players of the Pine Belt: Seminary LB/RB Seth Mauldin
Players of the Pine Belt: Seminary LB/RB Seth Mauldin
Meredith Swindle (second from right) with her family at a CrossFit competition
Local woman ranked 67th in the world of top CrossFit athletes