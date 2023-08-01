Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Missing man reported in Columbia

Delmar Lee Blake, 79.
Delmar Lee Blake, 79.(Columbia Mississippi Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing person has been reported by the Columbia Police Department.

The police department said 79-year-old Delmar Lee Blake was last seen driving a blue 1996 or 1998 single-cab GMC Sierra with a black toolbox in the area of Jack Morris Oil Company near Highway 98. Blake has a disabled tag.

The police provided this picture as a representation of the vehicle.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call Columbia PD at (601)-736-8204.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel left the scene, and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded and brought...
Woman facing felony charge after pulling gun on first responders in Oak Grove Saturday
The City of Hattiesburg said 54-year-old Vincent Wiley died suddenly from an undisclosed...
City of Hattiesburg grieves the sudden loss of valued public works employee
George County Sheriff Keith Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile...
Suspect arrested in murder of wife, sheriff says
JCSD raid turns up drugs, explosive
JCSD seizes methamphetamine and C-4
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Celestino Ramos, 40, of Ellisville.
Ellisville man sentenced in molestation case
Cooperative Competes grant awarded to Pearl River Community College to expand utility lineman...
Grant awarded to Pearl River Community College to expand utility lineman technology program
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Players of The Pine Belt: Jeff Davis County QB Eli Viniard