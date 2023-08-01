Missing man reported in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing person has been reported by the Columbia Police Department.

The police department said 79-year-old Delmar Lee Blake was last seen driving a blue 1996 or 1998 single-cab GMC Sierra with a black toolbox in the area of Jack Morris Oil Company near Highway 98. Blake has a disabled tag.

The police provided this picture as a representation of the vehicle.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call Columbia PD at (601)-736-8204.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.