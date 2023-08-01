Win Stuff
Miss. man allegedly attempts sex with 12-year-old. That 12-year-old was an undercover cop.

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man is facing child exploitation charges after allegedly attempting to lure who he believed to be a 12-year-old to meet him for sex.

A press release says that at 4 p.m. on July 29, the Brookhaven Police Department began investigating 43-year-old Benny Myers of Summit. The department utilized an undercover officer to meet with Myers at his designated location.

Officers then took Myers into custody without incident at 9 p.m. with the help of the undercover officer, investigators of the 14th District Attorney’s Office, and assistance from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

After officers arrested Myers, a search warrant conducted at his home resulted in numerous electronic devices that will be processed as evidence in the case, the press release says. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators of the 14th District Attorney’s Office, and agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted with the search warrant.

Myers is booked in the Lincoln County Jail.

