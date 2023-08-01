Ingalls awarded six destroyers in multi-year Navy contract

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Navy announced Tuesday that Ingalls Shipbuilding will build six Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyers for America’s surface fleet.

It’s a fixed-price incentive, multi-year procurement contract which includes options for additional DDG 51 ships and for engineering, design, and post-delivery efforts.

“It is a privilege for our shipbuilders to build these ships in service of our Navy,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson. “We look forward to the years of stability that this award provides and the opportunity to continue working with our industry partners on this important class of ships.”

Ingalls has already delivered 35 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the U.S. Navy including the first Flight III, USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), in June of this year.

“Arleigh Burke class destroyers are the backbone of the surface fleet and one of the most successful shipbuilding programs in the history of the Navy,” said Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy. “These awards provide a long term stable demand signal to the shipbuilder and industrial supply base, encouraging industry investment in the workforce. With our industry partners, we are going to continue to build them; and they will continue to secure the seas for decades to come!”

Also in Tuesday’s announcement, General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (GD BIW) was awarded a FPIF contract for the design and construction of three DDG 51 class ships. That’s a total of nine new ships for the Navy. Additionally, each shipbuilder’s contract contains options for additional ships over the next five years, providing the Navy and Congress flexibility to increase DDG 51 build rates, if authorized and appropriated.

“These contracts will provide next-generation Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability for our future fleet while ensuring a stable shipbuilding and defense industrial base for the foreseeable future,” said Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. “The Navy is proud to be teaming with the dedicated shipbuilders at HII Ingalls and GD BIW to construct and deliver these warships to the fleet.”

“These contract awards will allow the Navy to continue delivery of lethal capacity in an affordable and effective manner,” said Frederick J. Stefany, acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition. “The Navy saved $830 million for these nine ships through multiyear procurement contracts and also has options for additional ships to accelerate delivery of the critical DDG 51 Flight III capabilities to our naval force.”

The destroyers are being procured in a Flight III configuration, relying on a stable and mature design while delivering critical Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability with the AN/SPY6(V)(1) Air and Missile Defense Radar. Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), built at Ingalls, is the Navy’s first Flight III destroyer.

