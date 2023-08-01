Ellisville man sentenced in molestation case

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man has been sentenced to serve 15 years in a molestation case.

The Jones County District Attorney’s Office said 40-year-old Celestino Ramos was sentenced on Monday by Judge Dal Williamson in the Jones County Circuit Courthouse in Ellisville.

Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said Ramos was convicted of molestation and sentenced to 15 years in prison, which has to be served day-for-day. He is reportedly an illegal immigrant and will be deported at the end of his sentence.

Martin said the victim was 15 years old and Ramos was 38 at the time of the incident. The defendant was also said to be the victim’s mom’s boyfriend at the time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

